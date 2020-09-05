Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 223 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 433,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 493,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the last quarter.

XHB stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,160. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

