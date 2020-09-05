Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 193 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. 631,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

