Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.