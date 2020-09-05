Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 5,741 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 359,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,647,000 after purchasing an additional 378,729 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 68.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after purchasing an additional 686,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. 2,627,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,948. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.