Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $65.35. 6,968,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at $18,566,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,869.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,128. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

