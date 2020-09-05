Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 1,549 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $46.48. 20,594,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,224. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

