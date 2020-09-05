Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $310,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eaton by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Eaton by 47.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Eaton by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.58. 1,545,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $106.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

