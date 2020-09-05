Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.62. 1,044,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,379. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.49. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.