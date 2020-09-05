Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.06.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.