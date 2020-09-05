Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 130,072 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,509 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. 3,769,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

