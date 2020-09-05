Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,022,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,477,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 698,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,900. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $173.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.85. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

