Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $460,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $79.15. 4,107,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,538. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

