Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,574. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

