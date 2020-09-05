Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Public Storage by 674.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Public Storage by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Public Storage by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Public Storage by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.14. 997,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.56. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $263.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $657,028. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

