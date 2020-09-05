Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 247,122 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter.

FDVV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.93. 210,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.