Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.23. 6,587,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,270. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

