Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. 563,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

