Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prologis by 194.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,868 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prologis by 142.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,412,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,904,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,418 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.28. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.