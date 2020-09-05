Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 4,290 Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,292. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

