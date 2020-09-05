Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 3,425 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 300.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.59.

Teradyne stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.