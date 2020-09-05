Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,222,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total value of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,405 shares of company stock valued at $113,100,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.36. The stock had a trading volume of 714,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,533. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.