Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 4,349 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 211.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $236,603.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,472. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

