Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,893,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,423,000 after buying an additional 17,229,943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,976.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after buying an additional 4,219,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,892,000 after buying an additional 3,101,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,575,000 after buying an additional 1,319,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4,412.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,106,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after buying an additional 1,081,949 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 646,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,467. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

