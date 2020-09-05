Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 2,863 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

