Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $57.96. 2,179,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,714. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

