Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 3,475,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.