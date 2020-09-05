Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 935 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 906,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 417,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $6.52 on Friday, reaching $333.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.89 and a 200 day moving average of $282.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

