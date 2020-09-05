Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 64.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 41.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $2,176,978.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

