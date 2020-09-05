Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 52,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $11,295,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,362,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,701 shares of company stock worth $14,821,172. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

