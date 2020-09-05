Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CFO Michael Thomas Miller Sells 26,394 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 26,394 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $2,436,430.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,424.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of IBP stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
