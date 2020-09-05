Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CFO Michael Thomas Miller Sells 26,394 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 26,394 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $2,436,430.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,424.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.