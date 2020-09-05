Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $198,700.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $175,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $162,300.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $173,600.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $160,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $168,000.00.

Yext stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.