Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells $886,000.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,912.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $22.90.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.