Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells $886,000.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,912.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

