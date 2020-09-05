Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells $2,478,900.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Emil D. Kakkis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $91.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

