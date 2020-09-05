Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $882,661.57 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson sold 22,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $882,661.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Bruce Levenson sold 8,567 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $341,480.62.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

