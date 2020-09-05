Insider Selling: Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director Sells C$454,800.00 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.37, for a total value of C$454,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,281,959.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$34,800.00.

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.97 million and a PE ratio of 135.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sylogist Ltd has a 52 week low of C$6.16 and a 52 week high of C$11.90.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

