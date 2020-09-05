Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells $619,440.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total value of $619,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RNG opened at $266.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.77. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

