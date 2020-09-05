Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Sells $404,300.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MEDP stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Medpace by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

