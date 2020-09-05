Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells $4,888,908.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,539,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dell stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dell by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.72.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

