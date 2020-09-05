Insider Selling: Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $27,050.00 in Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,050.00.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $391.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.