Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Sells $417,540.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. At Home Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $990.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

