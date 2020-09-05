Insider Selling: 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Chairman Sells $19,909,486.65 in Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,012,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $13,374,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 399,319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 333,087 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $3,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 159.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 256,055 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

