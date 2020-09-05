Inpex’s (VNNVF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inpex has an average rating of Buy.

VNNVF stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Inpex has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87.

