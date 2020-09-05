Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells $313,400.00 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,007,000 after purchasing an additional 791,364 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

