IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Holdings Raised by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

QAI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. 78,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

