Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $43.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

IBTX stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after buying an additional 594,548 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 567,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,524,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,195,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

