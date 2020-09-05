Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.81. 197,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.47. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICD shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

