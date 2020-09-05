Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Major Shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant Buys 380,000 Shares

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IMVT opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 50.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 303,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $3,891,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMVT. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

