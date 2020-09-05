Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Major Shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant Buys 380,000 Shares

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of IMVT opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $38.90.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on IMVT. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.
About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.
