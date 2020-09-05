Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin Sells 572,195 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.63. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMMR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 292.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

