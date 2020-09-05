IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $27,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 446.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In related news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

