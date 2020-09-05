IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 278.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $10.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.66. 550,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.91. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

